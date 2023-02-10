Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $128.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

