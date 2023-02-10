Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,640,000 after acquiring an additional 247,669 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 95,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 162,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 45,086 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.90. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $86.89.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

