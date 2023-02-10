Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 956 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 68,735 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 233,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 112,803 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 224.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $6,437,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.91 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77.

