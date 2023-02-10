Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $327,000 Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

Ameren Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

Ameren stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

