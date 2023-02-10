Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 993 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock worth $2,569,764 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

