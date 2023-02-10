Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 580 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $149.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.13 and a 200-day moving average of $149.11. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $173.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

