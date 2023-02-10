Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 33,254 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,079,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $124,814,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,723,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,334,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.37 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.