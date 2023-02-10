Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,827 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 17,576 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 98.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $17,320,000 after buying an additional 102,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

SIMO opened at $66.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

