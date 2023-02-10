Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 402 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after buying an additional 2,076,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.