Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,959,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 439.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 45,837 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 34,146 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PRF opened at $161.69 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.60.

