Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,822 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $244,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

Shares of RMI stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0974 dividend. This is a boost from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 5,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $103,286.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 5,936 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $103,286.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $96,117.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,615.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $380,338.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

