The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,117 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 2.44% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GCV stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

