Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after acquiring an additional 463,356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $84,939,000 after acquiring an additional 297,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

JNPR opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,086 shares of company stock worth $1,750,164. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.