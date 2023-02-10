Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 2.06% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 357,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

ECF opened at $8.95 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

