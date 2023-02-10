Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,543 shares of company stock worth $2,219,285. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $249.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.87. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $348.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

