Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 405.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,504,949.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,105.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,504,949.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,105.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,845 shares of company stock worth $8,643,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ResMed Stock Down 2.6 %

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

RMD opened at $215.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.49 and its 200 day moving average is $223.31. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

