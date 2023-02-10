Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Summit Materials worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 271.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 141.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

