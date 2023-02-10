Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 53.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.