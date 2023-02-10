Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Toro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Toro by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Toro by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toro Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

NYSE:TTC opened at $109.09 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.79.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

