Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.26.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

MSFT stock opened at $263.62 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.36.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.