Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 344 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth about $35,606,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 14.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,930,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,710,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 823.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HEI shares. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $438,588.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $438,588.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,306.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and have sold 18,908 shares valued at $2,984,088. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $173.48 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $176.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.08 and a 200 day moving average of $157.05.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $609.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.84%.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

