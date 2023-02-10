Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $122.09 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $175.69. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.