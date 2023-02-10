Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,104 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 38,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mplx by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 189,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX opened at $34.56 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

