Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 5,607 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,783,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,262,000 after purchasing an additional 921,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,212,000 after purchasing an additional 197,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Exelixis by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,419,050. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

