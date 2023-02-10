Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,105 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,863,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,104,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,715,000 after purchasing an additional 83,920 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,170,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,029,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,994,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,304,000 after buying an additional 135,194 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $136.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.75.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

