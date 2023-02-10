Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,534.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,496.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,351.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total transaction of $2,936,798.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,026 shares of company stock valued at $41,416,937. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

