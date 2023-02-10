Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have commented on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

NYSE WST opened at $267.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.98. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $424.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

