Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,730,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,683,000 after buying an additional 50,701 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,465,000 after buying an additional 43,111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 379,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 200,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

