TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $130.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.06.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII stock opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $126.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,548,000 after purchasing an additional 676,650 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,298,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 103,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.