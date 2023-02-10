New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,951 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $47,560,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 261.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,341,000 after purchasing an additional 444,939 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,272,000 after purchasing an additional 403,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 346.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 286,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 511,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,811,000 after acquiring an additional 249,758 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock worth $779,163. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

