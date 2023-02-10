Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $168,000 Investment in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $159,210.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $159,210.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,148,596 shares of company stock valued at $14,645,163. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Samsara to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

IOT stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. Research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.