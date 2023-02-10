Signaturefd LLC Has $96,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after acquiring an additional 283,988 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

