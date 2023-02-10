Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,450 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,591.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 331,538 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 331,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 104.44 and a beta of 2.50.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 1,048.00%.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

See Also

