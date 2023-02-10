O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 3.8 %

ORLY opened at $817.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $818.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $773.80. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 246.78% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.