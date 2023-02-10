Parity Group (LON:PTY) Trading Down 7.7%

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07). Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 67,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Parity Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.36. The company has a market cap of £5.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58.

About Parity Group

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe Union, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies.

