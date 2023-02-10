Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.52

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.52 and last traded at $42.52, with a volume of 3296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $530.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

