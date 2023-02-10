Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Trading Up 15.8%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 45,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 25,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources alerts:

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc identifies, secures, and commercializes patented and proprietary environmental clean technologies. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Solutions, Solid Waste, and Corporate. The Environmental Solutions segment includes the activities of MV Technologies, SEER Environmental Materials, and PelleChar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.