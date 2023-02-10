Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.426 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of BAM stock opened at C$47.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.06. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$48.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.41 billion and a PE ratio of 16.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson sold 42,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.22, for a total value of C$2,551,865.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,573,791.65. In other news, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson sold 42,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.22, for a total value of C$2,551,865.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,573,791.65. Also, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 232,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.86, for a total transaction of C$14,593,403.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199,547 shares in the company, valued at C$75,398,726.23.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

