Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Shares Down 1.1%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 90,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 156,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Panasonic Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

