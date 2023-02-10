InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.26. 43,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 30,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
InspireMD Trading Down 2.9 %
The company has a market cap of $10.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.17.
InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 64.03% and a negative net margin of 321.14%.
Institutional Trading of InspireMD
InspireMD Company Profile
InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InspireMD (NSPR)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.