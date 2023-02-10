InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.26. 43,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 30,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

InspireMD Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $10.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 64.03% and a negative net margin of 321.14%.

Institutional Trading of InspireMD

InspireMD Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.