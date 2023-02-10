Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 1,345,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,301,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72.

Insider Activity

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 55.10% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,340 shares of company stock worth $269,783 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 88.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 665.8% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 480,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 418,150 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Stories

