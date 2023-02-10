Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Yum! Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $131.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.59.

Insider Activity

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Citigroup increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.38.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

