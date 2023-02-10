Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.36

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
Canacol Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.82.
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter.
Canacol Energy Increases Dividend
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.
