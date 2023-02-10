Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.36

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEFGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1917 per share. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.53%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

About Canacol Energy

(Get Rating)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.