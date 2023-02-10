Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.36

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

About Canacol Energy

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1917 per share. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.53%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

