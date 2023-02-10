Nordson Co. (NDSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on March 7th

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Nordson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Nordson has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordson to earn $10.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $241.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.95. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $683.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.46 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,541 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson by 70.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 35.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,034,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

