Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.25 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.16). 57,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 30,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.16).
The company has a market cap of £9.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.10.
In other news, insider Andrew Law acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,020.68).
Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.
