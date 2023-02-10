Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.13. 10,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 10,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($12.02) to GBX 1,050 ($12.62) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.26) to GBX 1,050 ($12.62) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 740 ($8.90) to GBX 750 ($9.02) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

