Bailador Technology Investments Limited (BTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 12th. This is a boost from Bailador Technology Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, late venture and PIPESs and expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in the Internet with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.

