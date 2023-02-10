Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Trading Up 0.5%

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.25 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.06). Approximately 333,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8,954% from the average daily volume of 3,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.23 ($0.06).

Volta Finance Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.92, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06.

Volta Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of €0.12 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. Volta Finance’s payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

