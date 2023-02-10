OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.39

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.39 and last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

OSRAM Licht Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacture and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment offers light-emitting diodes in low, mid, high, and ultra high power classes for general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors.

