Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Down 7%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 2,332,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,047,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $704.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 249.35%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 441.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

